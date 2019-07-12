Wimbledon 2019: Former World No. 3 says Roger Federer stopped his career

Roger Federer is in his quest for the ninth Wimbledon title. He will go up against Rafael Nadal at the Centre Court to fight for a spot in Wimbledon 2019 final.

Ahead of this epic clash, several members of Tennis fraternity are weighing the strength and weaknesses of two of the biggest names in Tennis.

Former World No. 3 Nikolay Davydenko took the opportunity to comment on how Federer’s game has changed over the years. He recalled how his career was stopped by the Swiss legend, owing to latter’s constant victories.

As per the reports, Davydenko said, “My career was stopped by Roger Federer. He is the only one who constantly beat me in all the main tournaments – quarterfinals and semifinals. It was his era – at some point he was unbeatable, it was difficult to beat him.”

“His game is short, fast, light, strong. He tries to avoid the long matches that can create problems for health. Another thing: he manages to stay focused at 38 years of age. He can play fast tennis for 100 more years, the only question mark is how much he can focus on his eyes”, he added.

Also read — Wimbledon 219: Rafael Nadal discusses his most emotional moment at All England Club

Federer and Davydenko had 11 career meetings before the Russian’s retirement in 2014. In all those matches, the Davydenko could manage to win only two encounters. Thus, he opened up about how that affected his career.

Davydenko also revealed a vital change in Federer’s matches. He stressed on the fact that now Wimbledon second seed likes to keep his matches short. However, if they end up going to the fifth set, Federer’s body starts to drop.

Davydenko continued, “Now he keeps up with the match for one hour and a half or two hours. But if the match lasts five sets, his body starts dropping. Especially when he plays against Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic. A 20-year-old is physically stronger, but he is afraid of playing against the big Federer.”

“Davydenko also spoke about the prize money in Grand Slams: “I think it’s maybe even too much. Before I had to go through two or three round to make some money. Now you can come to Grand Slam with the whole family, take your grandparents lose in the first round and have a good check anyway,” he concluded.