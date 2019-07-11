Wimbledon 2019: Simona Halep reaches her first final at All England Club

Former World No. 1 Simona Halep picked a comfortable win against Elina Svitolina in Wimbledon 2019 semi-final. This is the first time when the 27-year Romanian has booked a spot in Wimbledon final.

In her match against Svitolina, Halep started dominating right from the start. She took lead and allowed her opponent to win just one game before closing the set in her favourite.

She continued to tear down Svitiolina’s defence in the second set. This time, it looked like the latter would fight back but those expectations were brought to its knees by Halep’s performance.

This was the first time when Svitolina had reached semi-final at Wimbledon. She defeated her previous opponent in straight sets and hoped to carry the same momentum against Halep.

Unfortunately, Svitolina had a long struggle with her service games during the semi-final match. She tried fighting back at several instances but fell prey to Simona Halep’s well-measured returns. Despite her attempts at improving her serves, Halep continued to return with consistency and bagged points with the help of long rallies. She is now headed to her first ever final at All England Club.

result: Simona Halep defeats Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-3