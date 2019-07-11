Wimbledon 2019: Rafael Nadal discusses what’s common between him and Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal defeated Sam Querrey in straight sets to set up a match against Roger Federer in Wimbledon 2019 semi-final. The duo will lock horns at the Centre Court for a spot in the Grand Slam final at the All England Club.

The last time Nadal and Federer met each other at Wimbledon was eleven years ago. The Spaniard won the thrilling 5-setter to lift the title in 2008. Now, they are once against prepared to face each other in a crucial match.

Nadal admitted that he is excited to play against Federer. He even referred to the latter as the greatest of all time on a grass court. Their most recent Grand Slam semi-final meet also saw World No. 2 prevail and eventually win Roland Garros 2019. Now that they are in a similar situation but on a different court, Nadal opened up about the transition from clay to grass.

He was quoted saying, “In the world of sport, things change very quickly. You need to be always ready for changes in a negative way or a positive way. You need to accept both things with a calm and clear mind to understand what’s going on later.”

Nadal then went on to add how his performance in the last two months has kept him positive. He said that the same applies to Federer. They both are driven by their respective performances which helps them to play with such intensity.

“The last two months have been very positive for me personally, probably for Roger, too, because he played good [to make the] semi-finals in Roland Garros. He had the title in Halle. He’s now in the semi-finals here again.”

“That makes us keep playing because we still feel that we have chances to compete for the most important things. That’s what really makes us keep playing with this intensity,” concluded Nadal.