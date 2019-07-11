Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer reveals his strategy for semi-final match against Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer is set to take on Rafael Nadal in Wimbledon 2019 semi-final in his quest for his 9th title. Yesterday, he won picked his 100th victory at All England Club against Kei Nishikori.

Following the match, he addressed the media and talked about his match. Federer lost his opening round against Nishikori but made a comeback in the second set. He quickly equalised against Nishikori’s lead and went on to win the next two sets to book a spot in the semi-final.

Apart from calling his match against Nishikori ‘brutal’ in the beginning, Federer shared his outlook towards his pending encounter against Nadal.

Federer was quoted saying, “We have a lot of information on Rafa and so does he on us.”

He went on to add, “You can either dive into tactics or you can say ‘you know what it’s grass court tennis and play attacking tennis’ If he can defend that then great for him. I know people always hype it up in a big way and we had some brutal conditions in Paris when I played him on his favourite court.”

Federer concluded that despite all its excited, he will treat this match just like any other. “I would, of course, love to play against him here. Things are looking good for him and I am excited to play against him but I will treat it as any other match,” said Wimbledon second seed.