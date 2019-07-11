Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer discusses ‘brutal’ beginning against Kei Nishikori

8-time Wimbledon champion made an incredible comeback against Kei Nishikori to book a spot in Wimbledon 2019 semi-final. He fought back from a set down and went on to win the match.

Federer had earlier admitted that he is a big fan of Kei Nishikori. In fact, he even hailed his quarter-final opponent as a serious threat on grass courts.

Nishikori was dominant in the opening set which allowed him to take the 1-set lead in their match. Federer struggled for a bit but soon fired back to win back the command over the following sets.

In the post-match conference, Federer said that the beginning of his match against Nishikori was brutal. “It was difficult. The beginning was brutal. Kei came out was smashing return winners. I had to try and stay with him and try to turn around the first set but Kei was the better player.”

“In the second I had to get the lead and protect it. I just think at the end I served really well and I did that until the very end. It was a great serving performance against a very good return player”, he added.

Federer picked his 100th victory at the All England Club after defeating Nishikori. He will now face Rafael Nadal in the semi-final.