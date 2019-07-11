Wimbledon 2019: Serena Williams explains why she admires Roger Federer

7-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams is set to face Barbora Strýcová in Wimbledon 2019 semi-final. She addressed the media and spoke about her admiration for Roger Federer ahead of the match.

The 37-year-old American praised her stated that the Swiss Legend pulls off magic on the court. She continued to hail Federer for his list of accomplishments and how he is dominating with each passing day.

Serena Williams was quoted saying, “Honestly, what strikes me most is just how he just keeps producing it day after day, time after time.”

“I mean, any match, he’ll just pull out some magic. I’m just really amazed at his hands, how fast they are, how athletic he is, but how graceful. It’s like a ballerina with all that power. It’s so effortless, it’s amazing. It’s amazing to watch,” she concluded.

Serena Williams defeated Alsion Riske in the quarterfinals to set up a match against Strycova. The latter beat British No. 1 Johanna Konta in her previous match.

Wimbledon second seed Federer came back from a set down to beat Kei Nishikori in the quarterfinals. He will go up against Rafael Nadal in the semi-final to fight for a spot in the last stage of the tournament.