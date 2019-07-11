Wimbledon 2019: Ticket prices sky rocket for Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal semifinal; starting price £7000

Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal will be played at Wimbledon 2019 after over a decade and predictably, the ticket prices for the contest have all gone quite silly.

Rafael Nadal made light work of big serving American Sam Querrey while Roger Federer had to overcome a first set blip against Kei Nishikori to book his spot in the semifinals.

However, Federer came through eventually and will go on to face his greatest rival (and good friend) Rafael Nadal for the first time since 2008, when the duo played one of the all time great tennis matches in the Wimbledon finals.

The ticket prices for the event, as reported by Yahoo, start at £7000, which translates to nearly USD 9000.

To lend prespective to the pricing, the entry level ticket at the NFL Superbowl earlier this year was around USD 3500, while a ticket for the Masters – which Tiger Woods won – cost around USD 2000-3000.

The silly pricing for the ticket only serves to underline the kind of expectation fans and the organizers have for the match. The victor of the contest will go on to face the winner between Bautista Agut and Novak Djokovic, in the finals.