Wimbledon 2019: Quarter finalist and his girlfriend fight with each other to profess their love for Roger Federer

Wimbledon 2019 quarterfinalist Guido Pella and his girlfriend Stephanie Demner indulged in a spot of play fighting over the affections of none other than Roger Federer.

It was sparked off by Demner posting a selfie with the Swiss maestro and informing Pella playfully in the caption that she loved Roger Federer a lot and that he should understand.

Not to be outdone, Pella replied to her caption stating that he loved ‘majesty’ Federer even more than she did.

You can see the original post below:

Pella was knocked out of the tournament by Bautista Agut in 4 sets. Had he progressed, he would have been the only player below the age of 30 in to make it to the semifinals.

As it stands, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will meet in the tournament for the first time in eleven years after their all-time classic at the 2008 finals.

The other semifinal will be contested by number 1 seed and last year’s winner Novak Djokovic and Bautista Agut, who had to cancel his bachelor party in Ibiza to continue playing in the tournament.

