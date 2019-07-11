Wimbledon 2019 star forced to cancel bachelor party in Ibiza after reaching semi finals

Roberto Bautista Agut will go to play Novak Djokovic in one of the Wimbledon 2019 semifinals but his success at the tournament comes at the cost of his bachelor party .

Agut is the only non-Big Three player still remaining in the tournament and will play defending Champion Novak Djokovic in one of the semifinals, as heavyweights Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer duke it out in the other.

Speaking after his 4-set quarterfinal win over Argentinian Guido Pella, Agut revealed that had it not been for progressing this much in the tournament, he would be with his mates over at Ibiza for his bachelor party.

“I had planned to be in Ibiza right now [for the bachelor party].”

“We had everything organised already. My friends, six of them, are all there,” he revealed, before reassuring his fans that he would still prefer to be in England to see out the tournament.

He then mentioned that his friends, who are in Ibiza, will fly over to England to have his bachelor party in-town on Friday. The 31-year-old is set to marry fiance Ana Bodi Tortosa in November this year.

