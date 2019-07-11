Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer reveals what he thinks of heavy French Open defeat to Rafael Nadal ahead of semifinals

Rafael Nadal made light work of Roger Federer when they played each other in the recently concluded French Open tournament. But that isn’t figuring into the Swiss maestro’s psyche ahead of his semifinal clash with the Spaniard at Wimbledon 2019.

It was just about a month ago when Rafael Nadal recorded a straight sets victory over his greatest rival Roger Federer in the French Open semifinals.

However, the result of that match isn’t something that the number two seed is bothering himself with as he readies himself to take on the Spaniard in the Wimbledon 2019 semifinals.

“Not so much the French Open, I do believe. I feel like conditions were slightly different. It was so windy. It was just insane,” he said, brushing away the importance of his defeat to Nadal.

“I haven’t heard it was going to be the same in a couple of days, so I hope not, even though that would be funny again.”

However, Federer’s string of victories against Nadal have mostly come on hard court, with the victory in the Australian Open final in 2017 particularly standing out – something the Swiss legend acknowledged may be relevant in predicting the winner of their upcoming clash.

“Maybe Australian Open final [is relevant]. Obviously, best-of-five set match, five sets. Then again, I don’t know. It doesn’t matter anyway. Who cares?

“It’s going to be tough. Rafa really can hurt anybody on any surface. He’s that good. He’s not just a clay-court specialist,” he concluded.

(Quotes R/T ATP Tour)