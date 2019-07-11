Wimbledon 2019: Real Madrid superfan Rafael Nadal states he does not want Paul Pogba at the club

Rafael Nadal cantered to a victory over Sam Querrey to book a spot in the Wimbledon 2019 semifinals, but also had the time to shift focus to football and give his thoughts on Real Madrid’s latest obsession – Paul Pogba.

It is a well established fact that Rafael Nadal is a huge Real Madrid fan. Speaking after his straight sets victory over American Sam Querrey in the Wimbledon 2019 quarterfinals, the Spaniard weighed in on his club’s pursuit of Manchester United star Paul Pogba.

Expressing caution at the rumoured price tag, Nadal actually went on to say that Madrid could do without the player if it means that they have to pay through the nose for him in today’s inflated market.

However, he did acknowledge that the French World Cup winner was a great player.

“Pogba is a great player,” he said.

“Sometimes the money is crazy, so I don’t want something that I believe is exaggerated in terms of money. That’s all.”

Nadal will go on to play Roger Federer in the semifinals of the tournament, making it the first time the rivals face each other after their showdown for the ages in 2008.

Meanwhile Real Madrid are enjoying an extremely fruitful transfer window, already having completed the signings of five players; Eder Militao, Rodrygo Goes, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy and Eden Hazard.