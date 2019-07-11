Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic takes a shot at players under 30 for failing to reach semifinals

Novak Djokovic breezed past David Goffin to book his semifinal spot at Wimbledon 2019, only for Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to follow suit shortly.

That means that 3 spots out of the final 4 have been claimed by the ‘Big Three’ – all of them over 30 years of age – while the next generation of stars miss out yet again.

Speaking on the issue after his win, Djokovic mentioned that the Big Three just know how to turn up the focus and raise their game to the next level in the business end of the tournament.

“I guess this is where, especially Nadal, Federer, and myself, in a way we go onto next level in terms of tennis and focus. We’re very dedicated to these tournaments. In particular at this stage of all of our careers, this is what matters the most for us,” he explained.

He then also took a shot at the up-and-comers and suggested that they don’t know how to get the job done in big Grand Slam tournaments.

“I’m just glad to be one of the guys who is 30-plus and to be still in that group [of semifinalsts],” he said.

“Don’t ask me more questions about young tennis players, when is their time to come up because we’ve talked about it.

“I said that eventually is going to happen. [But] It doesn’t seem like it’s happening on Grand Slams.”

Djokovic will go on to face Roberto Batista Agut in one of the semifinal while the other will feature a Fedal clash at Wimbledon, 11 years after their all time classic in the 2008 finals.

