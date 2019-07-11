Wimbledon 2019: Rafael Nadal reveals who is the GOAT on grass after booking semifinal spot against Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal booked a semifinal spot against Roger Federer at Wimbledon 2019 after seeing out the challenge of big serving San Querrey in straight sets. Naturally, he was nothing but respectful about his illustrious rival.

Nadal set a date for a much heralded Wimbledon rematch against Roger Federer in the tournament semifinals, eleven years after their 2008 instant classic. He defeated American Sam Querrey in straight sets 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 in the quarters.

Speaking after the match, Nadal weighed in on his illustrious opponent and what it means to take on Roger Federer at Wimbledon:

“First of all, it’s a great feeling to be back in that semi-finals,” he said.

“I’m very happy the way we managed to be in that round. Now [to] play against Roger always is a unique situation. I’m excited to be back on this court against him after 11 years. It means a lot for me and probably for him, too.”

He then went on to state that Roger Federer was the best player ever in the history of the grass court and said that he would be relishing the opportunity to come up against him in the semifinals.

“I’m excited about this match, excited about this opportunity to be again in that round against him. Always I say the same: of course, the opportunities to play against each other every time are less, but we are still here.

“After tomorrow we going to have another chance. I just expect to play against probably the best player of the history in this surface and know I have to play my best if I want to have chances to be in that final,” he said.

