Wimbledon diary: Bautista Agut bachelor party switched from Ibiza to SW19, Serena keeps it clean

Friends of Roberto Bautista Agut were on his bachelor party in Ibiza when he was setting about extending his stay at Wimbledon.

Roberto Bautista Agut will take centre stage at Wimbledon rather than at his bachelor party in Ibiza after reaching his first grand slam semi-final.

The Spaniard was due to be in the party island instead of facing Guido Pella on Wednesday but was in the mood to celebrate after breaking new ground with a 7-5 6-4 3-6 6-3 victory.

Bautista Agut is set to provide the entertainment for his friends at the All England Club when he faces defending champion Novak Djokovic on Friday.

Serena Williams and Andy Murray were in great spirits despite crashing out of the mixed doubles, while Jon Rahm was among the famous faces in the crowd at SW19.

Catch up with the action on a ninth day of the grass-court major, which saw Roger Federer claim a record 100th singles win to set up another showdown with Rafael Nadal.

Welcome to the last four…@BautistaAgut reaches the semi-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time with a 7-5, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 victory against Guido Pella#Wimbledonpic.twitter.com/aNP9oPOL57 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2019

Bautista should probably have been sitting in the sun sipping a cold drink with his friends rather than battling it out with Pella on No.1 Court.

The 23rd seed was more than happy to change his plans, though, and half a dozen of his friends will be bound for London to soak up the biggest match of his life.

He said: “I had planned to be in Ibiza right now. We had everything organised already. My friends, six of them, are all there. It feels better to be here in London.”

Asked if his friends will come to watch him play the world number one, he replied: “I think so. I think they will fly on Friday.”

I DIDN’T SAY SERENA HAD A BAD MOUTH – MURRAY

Williams and Murray’s ‘Murena’ quest for mixed doubles glory was ended by top seeds Bruno Soares and Nicole Melichar.

The dream team still had some entertainment in store when they faced the media, although Murray denied Williams had been guilty of using bad language after stating on Tuesday that he could not repeat some of the things his playing partner said.

Asked about the 23-time grand slam winner’s use of expletives, he said “Did I say that? I don’t think I said that.”

The journalist replied: “You said you were sharing some jokes but you couldn’t repeat them.” To which a smiling Murray responded: “That’s different. That’s how you interpreted it. I didn’t say she had a bad mouth.”

RAHM GETTING IN MAJOR SWING

Jon Rahm swapped his golf clubs for the All England Club just eight days before he tees off in The Open.

The Spaniard was easy to spot among the great and good in the Royal Box, sporting a black shirt with one stars on and a spotted bright blue tie.

Rahm won the Irish Open last weekend and he will also be treated like royalty in his homeland if he lifts the Claret Jug at Royal Portrush a week on Sunday.