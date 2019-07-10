Wimbledon 2019: Andy Murray recalls an embarrasing moment involving Roger Federer

Former Wimbledon champion Andy Murray recently opened up about the most embarrassing moment of his career. He recalled an incident from five years ago when he was down by two sets while facing Roger Federer.

Andy Murray revealed the details in an interview with the Guardian as a response to one of the questions. Murray was quoted saying, “In 2014, when I was down 6-0, 5-0 in London to Roger Federer, and nothing like that had happened to me since I’d been a professional.”

“You are in the middle of a court with 20,000 people in the stadium hoping for a competitive match and that’s not happening”, he continued to recall. That was probably the only time when Murray felt ashamed of his own performance. Nevertheless, he is widely recognised as a great player amidst fans and critics.

Murray’s prolonged struggles with injuries caused him to maintain distance from the sport earlier this year. It was only after his second hip surgery that he decided to make a comeback. However, he is yet to return to Singles’s tennis.

Andy Murray teamed up with Serena Williams to participate in the Mixed Doubles event. They survived until the Round of 16 before being eliminated by Nicole Melichar and Bruno Soares.