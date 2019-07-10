Wimbledon 2019: Rafael Nadal reveals why he almost cancelled this season

Rafael Nadal will take on Sam Querrey in Wimbledon 2019 semi-final. He has been fairly dominant in the tournament so far but that was not Nadal’s plan a couple of months ago.

As per the reports, Nadal admitted that he was on the verge of taking an extended leave from Tennis ahead of Roland Garros 2019. The Spaniard was struggling with injuries when he thought he will have to drop the season.

Nadal recalled the situation and said, “Mentally, after Indian Wells [in March], I suffered a major downturn. Ideas and scenarios were swirling inside my head. I considered shutting down my season to see if my body would recuperate instead of playing through injury after injury.”

He then affirmed that he could fight back in all the next challenges that came along the way. “For the last two months and a half, I was able to conclude all of the tournaments that I played, which is so important.”

“But, honestly, during the previous 18-20 months, it was a mess for me. Too many injuries last year and then at the beginning of this season again some troubles”, added Nadal.

Despite all his doubts, Nadal was able to revive himself from the challenges and went on to win his 12th Roland Garros title. “But I was able to find again the health and was able to play five tournaments in a row on clay. That gave me self- confidence again with my body — and that is the main thing because [since then] I have been playing well,” he concluded.