Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic destroys David Goffin for semi-final spot

On Day 9 of Wimbledon 2019. Novak Djokovic annihilated David Goffin in their quarter-final match. World No. 1 sealed the match in three straight sets to reach his 9th semi-final at the All England Club.

In the first set, Goffin started fighting back against Djokovic’s dominance right from the start. He even managed to take lead one time but quickly crumbled against Djokovic’s length rallies and accurate forehand returns.

Goffin’s service games looked quite promising, courtesy of his previous matches. Thus, it was expected that he will use that tactic to his advantage and put up a tough challenge for the Serb.

But all of Goffin’s expectations took a major hit by the end of the opening set. He failed to win a single game in the second set. In fact, Djokovic went on to win ten games in a row before Goffin could get his name back on the scoreboard.

The 28-year-old Belgian professional managed to win one game in the third set but couldn’t stop Djokovic from taking a comfortable lead. Goffin could only win two games Djokovic ended the set in his favour.

The result — Novak Djokovic defeats David Goffin 6-4, 6-0, 6-2