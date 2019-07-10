Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer recalls how he dealt with big losses early in his career

Roger Federer is considered to be one of the greatest players of all time. The Swiss superstar has twenty Grand Slam titles to his name, eight of which have come at Wimbledon. Nevertheless, when quizzed in a recent press conference, Federer reveals how he dealt with big losses during his early days.

Roger Federer smashed Matteo Berrettini in straight sets in his latest outing in Wimbledon. He then revealed to a room full of media personnel that Berrettini’s coach thanked him for it.

“His coach congratulated me and thanked me almost. I was like, ‘Why?’”

“He was like, ‘It’s good for him to get a lesson.’ You guys are a bit tough [I told him], but I get it. I like the Italians.”

“[What is] important is that he’s not too disappointed, because he’s had a great run. It’s important for him to look ahead. There’s so many great moments coming in his career,”

“I lost sometimes the hard way.”

The eight-time Wimbledon champion recalled a similar thrashing that he received at the hands of Andre Agassi earlier in his career.

“I thought like, Oh, maybe I was going to take Andre out, all that stuff. Nah. You get smashed, go home, don’t understand what happened.

“You realise, ‘Well, I’ve just got to work harder.’ It’s that simple. Maybe got to have a different tactic, maybe got to have a different mindset going into that.

Federer went on to further recall a fourth-round thrashing by Max Mirnyi, which resulted in him visiting McDonald’s at 2 am in the morning.

“They sent me out at 11 p.m. Court 7, lost in straight sets, went to McDonald’s at 2 in the morning,”

The Swiss star continued by giving his own advice to any young tennis player out there, saying that it is important to take a step back, as long as you keep moving forward.

“Some losses you can’t explain. [What is] important is that, especially in those moments when you lost extremely hard, had high expectations, you really get taken down, is that [is] when you take a major step forward.

“It’s okay to take a step back, but then you have to take two forward. I hope that’s what he does exactly from today on.”

Federer will face Kei Nishikori next in the quarterfinals of the competition.