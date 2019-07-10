Wimbledon 2019: Kei Nishikori reveals plans to overcome Roger Federer

Kei Nishikori defeated Mikhail Kukushkin in four sets to book a match against Roger Federer in Wimbledon 2019 quarter-finals. With his game plan a slightly different than his usual self, World No. 7 reached this stage at the All England Club for the second consecutive year.

Nishikori, who is known for marathon matches, did not drop a single set in the first week of Wimbledon 2019. Even Roger Federer noticed the change in his style and admitted that he was a ‘big fan’ of his next opponent.

Federer said that Nishikori is ‘mentally solid’ which is justified with the 29-year-old Japanese professional being ridiculously good on the grass court this season.

During the press conference, Nishikori admitted that he has to work exceptionally hard in order to beat Federer. He was quoted saying, “I’m sure that I have to play good tennis to beat Roger because he’s the best player on the grass. I think he seems to be playing good this week, last two weeks, so… I’m sure it’s going to be tough, but I feel like I am very confident this week, playing good tennis, even though today I think Kukushkin is not an easy player on grass.”

“He was playing good tennis. I did really well to manage, you know, his tennis And, yeah, I’m happy to playing Roger now because I think I’m in good shape now. I know it’s not going to be easy, but I will enjoy for sure,” he concluded.

Kei Nishikori defeated Federer in the duo’s last encounter at ATP Finals earlier this year. He will now look to replicate the same result in order to reach Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time in his career.