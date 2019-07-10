Wimbledon 2019: Serena Williams responds to being slapped with a hefty fine

7-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams defeated fellow American Alison Riske in a 3set thriller to reach the quarter-finals. Prior to that, she was slapped with a $10,000 fine for damaging the practice court.

After her match, Serena finally responded to the decision of the Wimbledon authorities. The 37-year-old reportedly damaged the practise court with her racquet before the Grand Slam commenced.

Highlights – Alison Riske vs Serena Williams

Serena Williams appeared quite confused about the kind of damage that she had caused. She recalled throwing her racquet and accepted the fine while ensuring that it was the last thing on her mind.

Also read — Wimbledon 2019: Rod Laver discloses who he really wants to see as the champion

She was quoted saying, “I just threw my racquet. I got fined. I haven’t really thought about it, to be honest. I was just focused on my match today.”

Serena then went on to compare herself to the Avengers and deciphered that she might be too strong to cause damage worth $10,000. “I mean, I guess if you could tell me, I would appreciate it. I mean, I have always been an Avenger in my heart. Maybe I’m super strong, I don’t know,” she concluded.

Serena Williams further revealed what helped her make a comeback in her match against Riske. She said, “I just needed to just fight. Alison, I mean, she played great throughout the whole tournament.”

“She’s beaten so many amazing players, players that have had great years. She was not giving it to me. I needed to step up and take it. That’s what I had to do.”

Back in 2016, Serena was fined $10, 000 at the All England Club for a code violation after she repeatedly slammed her racket on the court.

The decision to fine Serena Williams was dubbed as controversial on social media while comparing it to other instances. Earlier, Fabio Fogini was fined because he said that a bomb should explode at All England Club but was only charged with $3,000 fine.