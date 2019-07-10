Wimbledon 2019: Rod Laver discloses who he really wants to see as the champion

Australian legend Rod Laver shared his predictions for the Wimbledon 2019 title during an interview the tournament’s official channel. Former World No. 1 gave his verdict on the Big 3 and revealed who he really wants to see as the winner at the All England Club.

8-time champion Roger Federer, 2-time champion Rafael Nadal and defending champion Novak Djokovic advanced to the quarter-final with straight sets win over their respective opponents in the previous round.

Today, the trip will battle it out to book a spot in the semi-final fo Wimbledon 2019. Amidst all the excitement about the inevitable clash between the members of Big 3, Rod Laver shared his predictions for the ongoing Grand Slam.

He admitted that he has not seen Djokovic play but is well aware of Nadal and Federer’s run in the tournament. During the interview, Laver was quoted saying, ” I have not seen much Djokovic but Nadal and Federer played unbelievable tennis. I do not think Roger has played much better than this.”

“It was a real battle. In a way, I know that he does not want to get into long matches but he is putting himself in a great position now because of his mental structure. Emotionally I’d like to see Roger winning the title,” he added.

Despite wanting to see the Swiss legend lift his ninth title at the All England Club, Rod Laver believes that Djokovic will successfully defend his title.

“He is close to turning 38 and he could win again. He could face Rafa in the semifinals. I am picking Djokovic to win the title,” he concluded.