Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic has his eyes on David Goffin’s ‘biggest asset’

Novak Djokovic and David Goffin will lock horns at the Centre Court to book a spot in Wimbledon 2019 semi-final. World No. 1 Djokovic has done his homework and knows about Goffin’s biggest asset.

Djokovic faced little to no contention in his half of the draw following the early exits of seeded players like Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev. He has only dropped one set so far in the tournament when he played against Hubert Hurcakz in the third round.

Wimbledon top seed breezed past Ugo Humbert by picking a win in three straight sets. However, his next challenge may not be as easy. Despite dominating on the grass court, Djokovic feels that Goffin will be a tough opponent to beat.

Djokovic feels that Goffin’s movements on the court make him different from all other players. He believes that this will be the Belgian’s professional’s strongest weapon during their match.

Talking about Goffin, he said, “Grass is quite suitable to his style of the game. He’s one of the quickest players on the Tour. I think his footwork is probably his biggest asset. He manages to get himself in the right positions. He is balanced on some shots that most of the other guys aren’t really balanced.”

Djokovic and Goffin have met 6 times before but the latter could win only one match. He will look to change that today. Considering the fact that Goffin has defeated Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the past, he has the potential to hinder Djokovic’s comfortable run in the tournament so far.

Goffin was quoted saying, “They are so tough to beat in Grand Slam. But they are humans, so I will try to do my best.”

He has a huge task ahead of him and Djokovic seem to have done his research. It will be interesting to see how Goffin will fight against World No. 1 in a crucial match.