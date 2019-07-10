Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic reveals the secret behind Big 3’s dominance

Defending Champion Novak Djokovic will go up against David Goffin in Wimbledon 2019 quarter-final. But he won’t be making headlines alone on Day 9. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are also set to compete in their respective quarter-final matches today.

The Big 3 cruised past their respective opponents in the previous rounds. They all picked their wins in straight sets to assert their dominance in the ongoing Grand Slam. Many believe that the title will once again be shared amongst the top three seeds.

When Djokovic was asked why the trio continues to dominate, he said, “I think we are working as hard as anybody really to be there. I think the experience we have helps confidence, everything that we have achieved in our careers obviously we carry onto the court, then most of the players feel that, feel the pressure.”

“For us, it’s another match on the centre stage that we’ve experienced so many times. I think that’s one of the reasons why we, I guess, feel comfortable being there and managing to play our best consistently”, the Serb added.

Djokovic also went on to talk about how they all have dedicated their lives to the sport. But admitted that all three individuals have a different approach towards their matches which makes them unique in their own way.

Now, after that, it takes hours of training, preparation, recovery. It’s a lifestyle really. Dedication truly pays off. I guess each one of us top three guys is different, but I think we share that in common, that we just love the game and we are very dedicated to it”, he continued.

“We have high aims all the time. I don’t think anyone of us plays for fun or to just be part of the tour. We play there to be the best in the world. I think competitiveness between us has escalated over the years, has brought us to that level where we are still competing.

Nadal reflected on the possibility of losing his comfortable spot at the top of the world. He agrees that someday a younger talent will end the dominance posed by Big 3 but he doesn’t see it in the near future.

Djokovic went on to say, It’s great that I’m one of these three guys and still very successful. We talked about it many times, of course, that you see new faces in the sport. Young guys will eventually replace us at the top spots of the world. This is going to happen? When? Hopefully not too soon, but it’s going to happen. ‘I guess we don’t want that to happen soon, so… Eventually one day, I guess.’

He also credited Federer and Nadal for the player that he has become today. He said that if not for his rivalries against those two, Djokovic wouldn’t have been as successful.