Wimbledon 2019 Quarter-finals: Order of Play, Preview, Live Stream, match details and where to watch

Wimbledon 2019 quarter-finals will witness defending champion Novak Djokovic headline matchday 9 alongside Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as the Big 3 gear up to take on their respective opponents.

Wimbledon top seed Nova Djokovic is set to take on David Goffin at the Centre court to kick start the Men’s Singles quarter-finals. He is the favourite going into the match but can face a tough challenge against Goffin. The latter had fought his way up to the top in incredible fashion and will look to capitalise on that momentum today. ‘

In the meantime, Guido Pella will go up against Roberto Bautista Agut at Court 1. The two players have only met twice before today. Both the times, the Spaniard emerged victoriously. Could Pella change that tradition tonight?

Roger Federer is eyeing his 100th win at the All England Club as he is scheduled to go up against Kei Nishikori. The Japanese won the duo’s last encounter at ATP finals earlier this year. Nishikori can pose a tough challenge tonight but he will need a lot more to stop Federer at the grass court.

In the last match of the bottom half of the draw, Nadal will take on Sam Querrey to bag a spit in the semi-final. The Spaniard believes that Querrey can be a dangerous player at times and he will look to counter that in order to set up a possible semi-final match against Federer.

When to watch Wimbledon 2019 quarter-finals?

Novak Djokovic vs David Goffin will take place at the Centre Court and will start at 8:00 PM SGT.

Guido Pella vs Roberto Bautista Agut will take place at the Centre Court and will start at 8:00 PM SGT.

Kei Nishikori vs Roger Federer will take place at the Centre Court and will start at 10:00 PM SGT.

Sam Querrey vs Rafael Nadal will take place at Court 1 and will start at 10:00 PM SGT.

Where to watch Wimbledon 2019 quarter-finals?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune in to the FOX Sports Network to watch Wimbledon 2019.

Fans in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives can watch the matches on Star Sports (Select). You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.

