A day out at Wimbledon: More than just Roger, Rafa and strawberries and cream

Wimbledon. The oldest tennis tournament, brimming with class and heritage, and widely regarded as the most prestigious of the four Grand Slams.

From the predominantly-white dress code that the competitors have to adhere by to the perfectly-manicured lawns, there has always been an air of magic at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Plenty of it could be attributed to the fact that Wimbledon has produced no shortage of historic moments in the history of the sport, ranging from Arthur Ashe’s upset of Jimmy Connors in the 1975 final, Martina Navratilova claiming a record 9th singles crown in 1990, to – more recently – the epic final between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in 2008.

Undoubtedly, it is still these fabled competitors that bring the fans through the gates of SW19 by the thousands, but more than just to get a glimpse of Federer, Nadal, Serena Williams and company, attending Wimbledon in the heart of the summer is increasingly becoming an event in itself.

And the journey itself is part of the tradition, which – for many – begins at Southfields station of the London Underground, which is followed by a 20-minute walk (15 if you really cannot wait to get there) to the grounds.

Those fortunate enough to already be in possession of tickets head straight to their respective entrances, starting with Gate 1 that leads straight to Court No. 1, while fans without the required admission credentials cross to road to join the queue, with many even pitching a tent for an overnight stay just to get their prospects any boost possible.

Once inside, it does not take long to be swept up by the atmosphere that is Wimbledon.

When the sun is out in full glory – as it has this year – then there is no better place to soak it all in than “Henman Hill”, previously christened after the long-time great English hope Tim Henman that has since been renamed by some to “Murray Mound” following Andy Murray’s success in 2013, which saw him become the first British winner of the men’s singles since Fred Perry in 1936.

There is almost a festival-like atmosphere to the tournament and, where there is a festival, there is bound to be food and drink.

Of course, the first thing that comes to mind is the famous strawberries and cream – with an estimated 27 tons of strawberries and 7,000 litres of cream believed to be consumed at each tournament.

Even if fruit lathered in dairy product is not your thing, a hearty feed and delightfully thirst-quenching drink is never far away whilst walking around the grounds.

But, above all, a festival is nothing without its people and the Wimbledon goers certainly play a huge role in making the carnival what it is.

The competitors may still have to adhere to a predominantly-white outfit but, despite the tournament’s reputation of heritage and culture, spectators do not have to follow a dress code and – with each passing year – the event has grown in flair and colour.

There is no doubt that biggest draw of Wimbledon remains the opportunity to be part of the history and tradition, watching the greats of the game battle it out on the hallowed turf that is arguably the most iconic surface that tennis has to offer.

Nonetheless, with each passing year, Wimbledon is giving attendees so many more reasons to make the trek from Southfields and cross through the gates of the All England Club.

More than just Federer.

More than just Nadal.

And more than just strawberries and cream.