LIVE: Wimbledon 2019 Quarter final — Sam Querrey vs Rafael Nadal stream, match score, updates, results

Rafael Nadal is set to square off against Sam Querrey in Wimbledon 2019 quarter-final. The duo will meet at Court 1 to fight for a spot in the final four of the Grand Slam.

Nadal employed elements f his vintage self on grass courts to pick a dominating win against Joao Sousa in the previous round. The Spaniard used excellent forehand shots to breeze past his opponent in the next game.

However, Nadal expects to face a difficult challenge in the shape of Querrey. The 2-time Wimbledon champion believes that his next opponent can be very dangerous when he plays well.

Querrey, who defeated Tennys Sandgren in the previous round, is confident of his momentum. He believes that he can use good service games to counter Nadal in the crucial match. But the World No. 2 won’t let that be a cakewalk.

When to watch?

Sam Querrey vs Rafael Nadal will take place at Court 1 and will start at 10:00 PM SGT.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune in to the FOX Sports Network to watch Wimbledon 2019.

Fans in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives can watch the matches on Star Sports (Select). You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.

