LIVE: Wimbledon 2019 Quarter final — Kei Nishikori vs Roger Federer stream, match score, updates, results

In his quest for the ninth Wimbledon title, Roger Federer will lock horns with Kei Nishikori in Wimbledon 2019 quarter-final today.

Federer annihilated Matteo Berrettini in the theprevious round which prompted the latter to joke about paying for the Tennis class. He was absolutely ruthless while picking his win in three straight sets.

The Swiss legend acknowledged his next opponent as a strong contender and said that he was a big fan of the Japanese. He believes that he will face tough competition at the centre court today. If Federer wins the match, he will register his 100th tournament win at the All England Club.

His opponent, Nishikori, has brought major changes to his play. He picked comfortable wins the straight sets during the first week of Wimbledon which is contradictory to his usual style. Nishikori is known for his marathon matches and he can employ that against Wimbledon second seed in their match.

Nishikori will look to advance to the next round after qualifying for Wimbledon quarter-final for two consecutive years. If that happens, the Japanese will reach the semi-final at the All England Club for the first time.

When to watch?

Kei Nishikori vs Roger Federer will take place at the Centre Court and will start at 10:00 PM SGT.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune in to the FOX Sports Network to watch Wimbledon 2019.

Fans in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives can watch the matches on Star Sports (Select). You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.

Follow Fox Sports Asia for Wimbledon 2019 live updates, fixtures, preview and news.