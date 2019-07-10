Wimbledon 2019: Record holder Roger Federer nears yet another tournament milestone ahead of quarterfinals

Roger Federer takes on Kei Nishikori in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2019 where a win will see him rack up his milestone 100th win of the tournament.

Federer is already the record holder for most number of Wimbledon’s won with 8 to his name, 1 ahead of another tennis legend Pete Sampras.

He has a chance to pen another page in his Wimbledon lore against Kei Nishikori in the quarterfinals next as a win would see him record 100 victories in the tournament.

Federer has kept age at arm’s length once again as the 37-year old breezed past Lloyd Harris, Jay Clarke, Lucas Pouille and Matteo Berrettini having dropped only one set.

In fact, such was the mastery of his performance in the previous round against Berrettini that the 23-year-old Italian even offered to jokingly pay the maestro for the tennis lesson after the contest.

Ahead of the quarterfinals, Federer made it a point to note that he was a fan of his next opponent Nishikori, and praised him the way he goes about his game.

Federer also weighed in on why exactly it was that himself, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic were all having a really strong tournament so far, explaining that their experience in handling the big moments has served them in good stead.

Read Also: Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer reveals when he will ‘stop playing Tennis’