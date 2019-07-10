Wimbledon 2019 Quarter-final: Sam Querrey vs Rafael Nadal Preview, Live Stream, match details and where to watch

Rafael Nadal is set to lock horns with Sam Querrey in his quest for the third Wimbledon title. They are scheduled to square off at Court 1 for a spot in Wimbledon 2019 semi-final.

At the beginning of the tournament, Nadal stated that he would need some time to settle on the court. But his last match brought us flashbacks from vintage Nadal on the grass.

The Spaniard picked a victory over Joao Sousa in three straight sets He was dominant as ever and will look to carry the same momentum to the All Egland Club today.

Nadal only faced slight competition against Nick Kyrgios in their grudge match where the Wimbledon third seed dropped his only set in the tournament so far. He has been ruthless ever since.

His opponent, Sam Querrey, defeated Tennys Sandgren in the previous round to set up a match against RaFa. The duo has engaged in five career meetings till date. Nadal has won four out of those five encounters and will look to extend that lead in the win to loss ratio.

When to watch?

Sam Querrey vs Rafael Nadal will take place at Court 1 and will start at 10:00 PM SGT.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune in to the FOX Sports Network to watch Wimbledon 2019.

Fans in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives can watch the matches on Star Sports (Select). You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.

Follow Fox Sports Asia for Wimbledon 2019 live updates, fixtures, preview and news.