Wimbledon 2019 Quarter-final: Kei Nishikori vs Roger Federer Preview, Live Stream, match details and where to watch

8-time Wimbledon Champion Roger Federer is set to take on World No. 7 Kei Nishikori for a spot in the semi-final. Irrespective of the result, this match will be historic for the winner.

Federer picked a dominant win in three straight sets against Matteo Berrettini in the previous round. He then went on to address his next challenge Kei Nishikori and said that the latter is a strong contender this season.

He stated he is a ‘big fan’ of the Japanese who is mentally ‘solid’. The Swiss legend feels that he has a tough competition ahead of him. If Federer wins today, he will pick his 100th victory at the All England club.

Nishikori, who reached the Wimbledon quarter-final for a second consecutive year, has adopted a different style of play in the tournament. Unlike his usual self, Nishikori did not take his matches to the fifth set except in the last round. He defeated Mikhail Kukushkin in a five-set thriller to set up his 11th career meeting against Roger Federer.

If Nishikori wins today, he will qualify for the final four of Wimbledon for the first time in his 12-year long career. So far, he has won only three matches against Federer whereas the latter leads the head-to-head with seven victories to his name.

However, Nishikori defeated Federer in the duo’s last encounter in ATP Finals earlier this year. Could he replicate that run today at the All England Club or will Federer prevail in his quest for the 9th Wimbledon title?

When to watch?

Kei Nishikori vs Roger Federer will take place at the Centre Court and will start at 10:00 PM SGT.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune in to the FOX Sports Network to watch Wimbledon 2019.

Fans in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives can watch the matches on Star Sports (Select). You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.

