Wimbledon 2019 Quarter-final: Novak Djokovic vs David Goffin Preview, Live Stream, match details and where to watch

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is set to take on David Goffin in Wimbledon 2019 quarter-final. The duo will lock horns at the centre court to fight for a spot in the semi-final.

Defending champion Djokovic has been incredibly good on the grass court this season. As one of the favourites for the title, Djokovic is expected to reach the final.

This year, the Serb dropped his only set at the All England club against Hubert Hurcakz in the third round. Following that, he breezed past Ugo Humbert in three straight set to set up a match against Goffin.

Goffin dropped sets in his previous two matches showed incredible resilience in his well-fought victories. In the last round, he defeated Fernando Verdasco in four sets.

So far, the two have met six times and Djokovic has won five of those encounters. Goffin is quite far behind in the win to loss ration with just one victory to his name.

Today, he has the chance to inch closer to Novak Djokovic’s lead if he manages to upset the defending champion. 28-year-old Goffin is expected to bring a tough fight to the court today but will that be enough to overcome the defending champion?

When to watch?

Novak Djokovic vs David Goffin will take place at the Centre Court and will start at 8:00 PM SGT.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune in to the FOX Sports Network to watch Wimbledon 2019.

Fans in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives can watch the matches on Star Sports (Select). You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.

Follow Fox Sports Asia for Wimbledon 2019 live updates, fixtures, preview and news.