[WATCH] British number 1 Johanna Konta slams reporter after ‘patronizing’ remarks following Wimbledon loss

British professional Johanna Konta was eliminated by Barbora Strýcová in the previous round. World No. 4 and a 4-1 lead in the first set but Strýcova put up a brilliant fight in order to seal a spot in the semi-final.

Following the match, Konta addressed the media and talked about her match. She was asked by a reporter if she is going to look at her match and reflect on how she can cope up with big points. The journalist went on to say that there were key points when the reigning British No. 1 could have scored.

However, this question did not go quite well with Konta. She immediately fired back by saying, “Is that your professional opinion?”

“I mean, I don’t think you need to pick on me in a harsh way. I mean, I think I’m very open with you guys. I say how I feel out there. If you don’t want to accept that answer or you don’t agree with it, that’s fine. I still believe in the tennis that I play. I still believe in the way I competed. Yeah, I don’t have much else to say to your question,” added Konta.

The journalist then clarified that the question was asked assuming that Johanna Konta will take away something from this match and probably use it for winning Grand Slams one day.

She responded by saying, “Please don’t patronise me.”

“No, no, you are. In the way you’re asking your question, you’re being quite disrespectful and you’re patronising me. I’m a professional competitor who did her best today, and that’s all there is to that”, continued the 28-year-old when the reporter denied any attempts at humiliating her.

“I went out there, I did my best. My best today just wasn’t good enough. But every decision that I made, every thought process, every opportunity that I gave myself, everything, I have no regrets in doing”, concluded Konta.

You can watch the video below: