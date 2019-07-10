Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer explains exactly why the ‘Big 3’ have been so good at the tournament

Number two seed Roger Federer weighed in on exactly what gives him, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic the edge to keep performing at the highest level in Wimbledon 2019.

All three of the top seeds in the tournament came through unscathed in their respective round of 16 match-ups, that too in straight sets. Federer outclassed Berrettini, Nadal made light work of Sousa and Djokovic eased past Humbert.

Speaking after his match, Federer outlined exactly why the ‘Big 3’ of tennis continue to extend their dominance over the men’s circuit and why they’re pulling out all the stops at Wimbledon 2019.

“I think the best guys now are fully engaged, they know exactly what to expect from the court and the conditions. That helps us to play better. I think with experience, that’s good. We haven’t dropped much energy in any way.

“It’s not like we’re coming in with an empty tank into the second week,” he said.

Federer then spoke specifically about the opponents that the trio have had to face in the round of 16 and said that the results were a natural consequence of their lack of experience.

All these little things help us to then really thrive in these conditions.

“I don’t know what else it is. I forgot who Novak played today [Humbert]. He’s new to the scene there.

“Joao maybe on the grass was always going to be a long shot to beat Rafa, especially after his match against Dan [Evans]. [And] Berrettini also was the first time this deep.

“Naturally we’re going in as favourites into these games,” he concluded.

(Quotes R/T: Express)