Wimbledon 2019: 3-time winner ranks Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic chances at the tournament

Tennis legend John McEnroe gave his thoughts on who is the favourite to win Wimbledon 2019 between the big three – Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

The American ended up choosing the Spaniard as his pick, stating that Nadal had the slight edge over Federer and Djokovic at this stage of the tournament.

“Rankings, I have to go Nadal; looked incredible,” said the three time Wimbledon winner.

“Federer; very close behind. Djokovic; very, very good, but slightly behind those guys.

“But at some point I know we’ll look at the draw.”

McEnroe then went on to highlight exactly why the trio is among the greatest ever to play the sport, underlining the fact that their preparation is so spot on and meticulous.

“How much time do we have left? I think that number one, understanding how to recover, how to prepare better, they [Federer, Nadal and Djokovic] have teams now.

“We didn’t have six, eight people around us checking every last detail of your physical and mental [requirements], what you needed to be prepared.

“And these guys, we happen to be at an amazing time in our history. The three greatest players to me,” concluded the 60-year-old.

(Quotes R/T: Express)

