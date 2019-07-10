Wimbledon 2019: Serena Williams reveals Naomi Osaka’s response to her apology

Serena Williams is one of the greatest Tennis players of all time. But the 23-time Grand Slam champion is no stranger to controversies. Last year, her protests during the U.S. Open final match overshadowed Naomi Osaka’s title win which was a major setback for the 37-year-old professional.

Following the incident, Serena grew distant from Tennis. It took a lot of reflection and a little professional help for her to find the reason why she was bothered for days. She felt guilty of robbing Osaka a chance to celebrate her maiden title win.

Despite her personal beliefs about the incidents that transpired during the controversial match, Serena came to realise that she could only move forward if she apologised to the young Japanese player.

Serena wrote a heartfelt letter to apologise about the unfortunate turn of events. To this, Naomi Osaka responded with a beautiful message. She hailed the 7-time Wimbledon champion for her bravery and applauded the manner in which Serena stood for herself.

In her essay, Serena recalled, “When Naomi’s response came through, tears rolled down my face. ‘People can misunderstand anger for strength because they can’t differentiate between the two,’ she said graciously. ‘No one has stood up for themselves the way you have and you need to continue trailblazing’.”

This helped Serena realise that it wasn’t the backlash which made it difficult for her to move on. Instead, it was the manner in which Naomi Osaka was left teary-eyed amidst the commotion that bothered her for days.

That response also helped Serena in realising that women face the same issue in every job. “This incident—though excruciating for us to endure—exemplified how thousands of women in every area of the workforce are treated every day.”

“We are not allowed to have emotions, we are not allowed to be passionate. We are told to sit down and be quiet, which frankly is just not something I’m okay with. It’s shameful that our society penalizes women just for being themselves,” she concluded.