Wimbledon 2019: Serena Williams discloses her apology letter to Naomi Osaka

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams is one of the most celebrated athletes in the world and deservedly so. However, this iconic sportsperson has faced her fair share of backlash in various instances.

During the final of U.S. Open 2018, Serena Williams was given three violations which cost her one game in the second set. She was up against Japan’s Naomi Osaka who eventually went on to lift her first Grand Slam title.

However, Serena’s protest against the chair umpire attracted a lot of negative attention. While Serena went on to stand for what she believed was right, the commotion left Osaka in tears.

Despite winning, Osaka was far from enjoying the moment.

Serena believed that she wouldn’t have been given those violations if she was a man. She was accused of receiving instructions from her coach which fetched her the first violation.

She was handed another one for slamming her racquet into the ground and protested that to end up with a third violation. While all of this had its repercussions, it was this moment that would trouble Serena Williams for days.

Fast forward to 2019, Serena Williams poured her heart out in a candid article. In an essay that she wrote for Bazaar, Serena recalled the incident and described her side of the story.

“After the Open, I returned home to Florida. Every night, as I would try to go to sleep, unresolved questions ran through my mind in a never-ending loop: How can you take a game away from me in the final of a Grand Slam? Really, how can you take a game away from anyone at any stage of any tournament?”

“I turn over, exhausted from lack of sleep, thoughts still spinning in my head. Why can’t I express my frustrations like everyone else? If I were a man, would I be in this situation? What makes me so different? Is it because I’m a woman? I stop myself to avoid getting worked up.”

But none of these questions helped her find peace and she sought help from a therapist. She started to get better but still remained distant from the sport.

Soon after that, Serena realised what was holding her back. She started to write a letter to the player who shared the court with her at that moment– a young champion who didn’t get a chance to celebrate.

The letter read:

“Hey, Naomi! It’s Serena Williams. As I said on the court, I am so proud of you and I am truly sorry. I thought I was doing the right thing in sticking up for myself. But I had no idea the media would pit us against each other. I would love the chance to live that moment over again. I am, was, and will always be happy for you and supportive of you.” “I would never, ever want the light to shine away from another female, specifically another black female athlete. I can’t wait for your future, and believe me I will always be watching as a big fan! I wish you only success today and in the future. Once again, I am so proud of you. All my love and your fan, Serena.”

Noami Osaka gracefully accepted the apology and sent a beautiful response which helped Serena Williams gain perspective.