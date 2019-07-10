Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer reveals when he will ‘stop playing Tennis’

Roger Federer is set to take on Kei Nishikori in Wimbledon 2019 quarter-final in his quest for the 9th title at the All England Club. However, the Swiss legend has growing concerns over her fitness and revealed what has changed in the last few years.

Highlights – Matteo Berrettini vs Roger Federer

Federer opened up about the changes that were adopted in his warm-up routine. He admitted that he dedicates less time to pre-match routine and said, “I mean, I just think I have to warm up much more than I used to, which is not the most fun bit, to be honest. I liked jumping up and down for a minute when I was 21 or 19. Now we go through this entire routine. I’m like, Really, do we really have to do it?”

He then went on to add, “I guess it helps, so I’m doing it. When I get bored with it, I’ll stop playing tennis completely or I’ll stop that routine first before I stop playing.”

Wimbledon second seed also went on to cite the positives of ageing. He said that the experience helps him counter other factors on the court and helps him prevail. He was quoted saying, “I think again experience helps. I’ve played in all sorts of conditions. You look back at the French Open against Rafa [Nadal], how windy it was there. I’ve played in dark conditions in the past here, in Wimbledon, or in other places. When you’re older, it doesn’t really have a huge impact on you. It’s as hard this side of the court like on the other, switching sides. I think that’s where maybe age helps you a little bit.