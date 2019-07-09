Wimbledon 2019: Simona Halep makes incredible comeback to book semi-final spot

On Day 8 of Wimbledon 2019, Simona Halep defeated Shuai Zhang in order to book a spot in Wimbledon 2019 semi-finals. She had a shaky start to the match but quickly overcame the hurdles and avoided a major upset.

Zhang started the match with a dominant play to take the first lead over Halep. The latter was evidently struggling with her movement which allowed her opponent to win three games in a row. Halep finally managed to get her name on the board but her game was still suffering.

Former World No. 1 then fought back to bring the set to a tie-break. Halep stepped up and engaged in a vicious attacking game to seal the opening set in her favour.

In the second set, it was Halep who first took lead. She faced little to no contention from her opponent while extending the same. Zhang was far from replicating her form in the previous set. She did manage to gain hold at the beginning but Halep had unleashed the beast within.

Zhang could only manage to win one game in the second set before Halep sealed the match and booked a spot in the tournament semi-final.

Simona Halep scripted an amazing comeback in today’s match. She was trailing 1-4 in the first set but went on to become Wimbledon semi-finalist for the first time since 2014.

Result: Simona Halep defeats Zhang Shuai 7(7)-6(4), 6-1