Wimbledon 2019: Serena Williams narrowly avoids ‘Riske’ scare en route to semi-final

Serena Williams defeated Alison Riske in 3-set thriller to reach Wimbledon 2019 semi-finals. Despite her commendable effort, Riske could not overcome the 7-time champion who picked a ruthless win in a little over two hours.

In the opening set, Serena Williams was the first to take lead. However, Riske crawled back from behind and went on to win three games in a row. Following that, Serena employed good service games but Riske fired back with better returns.

Despite all her efforts, she couldn’t stop Serena from closing the first set in her favour. The second set and the third set, however, was closely contested between the two players.

Both players found strength in their respective service games. Riske resorted to using the entire width of court to stop Serena from bagging points. Her opponent, on the other hand, relied on fast-paced returns to build pressure.

Riske used break points to take a comfortable lead in the second set while Serena requested medical attention as her ankle started bothering her.

When the match commenced again, Alison Riske fired back with improved forehand shots and won the set to equalise against Serena’s lead in the match. The latter lost two consecutive service games, allowing Riske to take lead in the third set.

Serena Williams then fought back to create dominance which was closely chased by her opponent. Alsion tested Serena’s agility and the latter even slipped during an attempt to bag an advantage.

But that was simply not enough to stop the 37-year-old.

Serena Williams went on to win the match and reached her 12th Wimbledon semi-final.

Result: Serena Williams defeats Alison Riske 4-6, 6-4, 3-6