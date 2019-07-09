LIVE: Wimbledon 2019 Quarter final — Alison Riske vs Serena Williams stream, match score, updates, results

On Day 8 of Wimbledon 2019, 7-time champion Serena Williams will take on fellow American Alison Riske in tournament quarter-final. The du will lock horns at the Centre Court shortly.

Serena Williams defeated Carla Suárez Navarro in straight sets to assert her dominance in the tournament. She roared like a lion in celebration as she reached the quarter-final.

Her opponent, Alison Riske, showed incredible resilience in her last match. She came back from a set down and went on to eliminate World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in the previous round.

She will look to put up similar performance once again awhile facing the former World No. 1. But will that be enough to stop Serena from reaching yet another semi-final at the All England Club?

When to watch?

Alison Riske vs Serena Williams will take place at the Centre Court and will start at 8:00 PM SGT.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune in to the FOX Sports Network to watch Wimbledon 2019.

Fans in India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives can watch the matches on Star Sports (Select). You can also tune in to Hotstar Premium for the live coverage.

