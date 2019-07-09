Wimbledon 2019: Serena Williams slapped with fine for damaging practice court

Former Wimbledon champion Serena Williams has been fined by the tournament for damaging the practice court. She will have to pay $10,000 as a penalty for the act that transpired before the tournament started.

Serena Williams defeated Carla Suárez Navarro in straight sets to book a spot in her 14th Wimbledon quarter-final. She also teamed up with Andy Murray to play in mixed doubles and they prevailed in Round 1.

The 7-time Wimbledon champion, however, had her name added to the list of players who have been fined at Wimbledon 2019. As per the reports, Serena damaged the court with her racket that led to the decision of slapping her with 1$10, 000 fine.

Serena will now face fellow American and soon to be wed, Alison Riske. The latter eliminated World No. Ashleigh Barty in the previous round. She has great momentum on her side which can fuel her fight against former World No. 1 in their upcoming encounter.

Serena Williams has not any Grand Slam since her 2017 Australian Open title run. Last year, she was eliminated at the same stage of Wimbledon. Today, she will look to reach the semi-final with yet another dominant performance.