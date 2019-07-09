Wimbledon 2019: Kei Nishikori’s coach reveals the biggest change in his game this season

Kei Nishikori walked into his 5th consecutive Grand Slam quarter-final after defeating Mikhail Kukushkin. Unlike his usual self who prefers battling it out in thrilling 5-setters, Nishikori has only dropped one set in Wimbledon 2019 so far.

Nishikori contradicted his Grand Slam runs and was dominant in the first week of Wimbledon 2019. Even Federer stated that Nishikori will be a big challenge for him in tomorrow’s match.

Kei Nishikori’s coaches Dante Bottini and Michael Chang shared the major changes that the Kei has made in his game. They also went on to reveal more tactics that could help Nishikori in the future.

Since Nishikori has been using the front part of the court in his few matches, his coach Bottini is happy with his pupil’s approach. Bottini was quoted saying, “We’ve been working on that for years. Sometimes he does it more than others, sometimes he has chances to do it more than others. I like it when he comes forward… He has great volleys, great touch.”

Michael Chang then went on to add, “What’s great about Kei’s game is that he can play from anywhere on the court now. Obviously he’s known for hitting great forehands and backhands. He’s got a very good serve, obviously, that can still be improved. He wins a lot of points at the net. He’s a great volleyer. He’s a great transitional player from defence to offence or offence to defence.”

“I know it’s not necessarily in his nature to do that, but if you look at players who maybe on the outset, maybe their personalities aren’t necessarily like that, but when it comes right down to it, and the moments are there, it comes out. Tennis just does that to you. There’s no question,” added the former World No. 2.

“If you look at Kei’s big matches he has won in the past, it’s been there… I think having a little bit of that can certainly only help him”, concluded his mentors.