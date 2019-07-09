Wimbledon 2019: Why Roger Federer vs Kei Nishikori will be a historic match

Wimbledon 2019’s Maniac Monday was a roller-coaster of emotion. While World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and 15-year-old Tennis sensation Cori Gauff faced elimination, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic breezed past their respective opponents to reach the quarter-finals.

Federer annihilated Matteo Berrettini in straight sets to pick his 99th win in Wimbledon history. He will now go up against Japan’s Kei Nishikori tomorrow.

Nishikori defeated Mikhail Kukushkin in four sets to pave his way to the tournament Quarter-finals for the second consecutive year. In doing so, he also reached the last 8 in fifth consecutive Grand Slam.

Unlike his usual marathon like play, Nishikori breezed past his opponents in straight sets in the first week of Wimbledon. He only dropped a set in the Round of 16 while competing against Kukushkin.

Nishikori is the only Japanese singles player remaining in the tournament and is now headed towards his toughest challenge. Even Federer acknowledged that it will tough to compete against Nishikori. The Swiss legend went on to say that Nishikori has one of the best backhands in tennis.

Federer also admitted to being a ‘big fan’ of Nishikori and hailed the latter as mentally solid. Their upcoming encounter now has the potential to play a major role in both their careers.

Wimbledon second seed can win his 100th match at the All England Club if he defeats Nishikori tomorrow. Federer will walk in as the favourite to win this match in order to set up a semi-final against Rafael Nadal.

Nishikori, on the other hand, will reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time in his 12-year-long career if he overcomes the Swiss test. He was eliminated from the tournament last year at the same stage after suffering loss at the hands of eventual Champion, Novak Djokovic.

So far, Nishikori and Federer have locked horns at ten instances. Federer leads the win to lose ratio with seven victories to his name. However, Nishikori won their last battle at the ATP Finals, earlier this year.

Whoever wins tomorrow’s match will have this encounter scripted in golden ink. Irrespective of its result, Roger Federer vs Kei Nishikori at Wimbledon 2019 will be one of the major Tennis highlights this year.