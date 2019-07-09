Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer reveals who else he is a ‘big fan’ of apart from Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer defeated Matteo Berrettini to reach his 17th Wimbledon quarter-finals. He will now face Japan’s Kei Nishikori in next round to book a spot in the semi-final of Wimbledon 2019.

Following his match, Federer addressed the media and talked about his next opponent. The Swiss legend opened up about his admiration for the Japanese. He also said that he is a big fan of seventh seed, Nishikori.

Talking about his upcoming match and opponent, Federer said, “I think it’s going to be tough, plus he’s getting into quarters with a lot of energy. I remember some of the Slams recently he arrived into the later stages with maybe some tough matches going into it. So far it’s been really easy for him.”

“I think he’s ready. I’m a big fan of his game. I think he’s got one of the best backhands in the game that we have right now. He’s a great return player. Solid mentally. I always thought he was a great talent”, added the two-time champion.

This match can potentially become a historic match for both layers. Nishikori can reach the semi-final of Wimbledon for the first time if he manages to eliminate the 8-time Champion. Whereas Federer’s victory will mark his 100th win in Wimbledon history.

Earlier, Federer admitted to being a fan of Rafael Nadal and the Spaniard reciprocated by hailing Federer as one of the best players of all time. The duo will play a charity match at Cape Town later this year.