Wimbledon 2019: Rafael Nadal lashes out at reporter for questioning ‘unequal’ tournament schedule

Rafael Nadal defeated Joao Sousa to book a spot in Wimbledon 2019 quarter-finals. Following that, a reporter asked him if it fair that he was scheduled to play on the centre court which caused the Spaniard to lose his cool.

On Day 7, the likes of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were scheduled to lock horns at the centre court. Boh Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty, who top Men’s and Women’s Singles Tennis ranking respectively, were moved to Court 1.

Many people, including former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka questioned the relegation of Barty to Court 1 and stated that there’s a lot of inequality in Wimbledon schedule.

Since Nadal was on the centre court, the media wanted to know if he felt anything wrong with that. But the Wimbledon third seed took the opportunity to counter those questions with replies no one expected. “Can we predict the future or not? I am the world No 2 and I won 18 Grand Slams.”, said Nadal.

He then went on to add, “In the world of tennis today, honestly, my feeling is today I am a little bit more than Ashleigh Barty, even if Ashleigh Barty is the first (ranked) player in the world and she already won in the French Open and she is playing unbelievably good.”

Nadal also said that he has no control over the schedule. Hence, it is not right on the part of journalists to ask him the reason behind being placed on the centre court. “Scheduling is out of my control. I’ll play on any court I’m scheduled on. Obviously, scheduling is very difficult. There are so many incredible matches all the fans and all the people want to watch, and players want to be a part of.”

“For us, the tennis court is the same size. Court 2 is a beautiful court. I enjoyed my time out there”, concluded the 2-time champion.