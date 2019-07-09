Wimbledon 2019: Next opponent Sam Querrey gives verdict between Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic

Sam Querrey booked a Wimbledon 2019 quarterfinal spot opposite Rafael Nadal but revealed that he is more fearful of facing Roger Federer than the Spaniard or Novak Djokovic.

Querrey defeated fellow American Tennys Sandgren in four sets in the round of 16 to book a quarterfinal berth opposite number three seed Rafael Nadal.

Potentially, if Querrey should go all the way and win the tournament, he may have to face Nadal, Federer and Djokovic in that order.

Speaking after his win, the big-serving American weighed in on which tennis great is harder for him to come up against.

“I mean, everyone is going to have a different answer,” he said.

“For me it’s Federer seems to be the toughest. I have played him three or four times and never been close. I’ve got wins over the other two.

“So, you know, I don’t know if it’s tactically he does things better against me than the other two. But for me, I struggle the most against Roger.”

However, he was quick to point out that the other two, Nadal and Djokovic, have often got the best of him as well.

“You know, I’ve gotten my clock cleaned by the other two a handful of times, as well [but] I feel like when you put the stats up, he [Roger Federer] separates himself by a little bit,” he concluded.

(Quotes R/T Express)

Also Read: Wimbledon 2019: Defeated Matteo Berrettini offers to pay Roger Federer for ‘tennis lesson’