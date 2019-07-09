Wimbledon 2019: Defeated Matteo Berrettini offers to pay Roger Federer for ‘tennis lesson’

Roger Federer made light work of Matteo Berrenttini, finishing him in straight sets in the Wimbledon 2019 Round of 16. The Italian, gracious in defeat, offered to pay for the tennis lesson.

A classy Matteo Berrenttini owned up to the fact that Roger Federer was just a class apart on the day and even offered to pay the Swiss maestro for the masterclass.

Federer cracked 24 winners en route to a 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 win in just 74 minutes as the number two seed’s shotmaking proved to be to much for the young Italian to handle.

After the match, Federer had a word with the 23-year old and congratulated him on a strong grass court season. In reply, Berrettini revealed he offered to pay the master for the tennis lesson he had bestowed upon him.

“I said, ‘Thanks for the tennis lesson, how much do I owe you?

“I think for sure I didn’t play my best match, but he was just too good for me today. He was playing good and I was kind of tight, also.

“Before the match I was ready for that stuff, and also when he started to play like this, for me, it was really tough to do anything,” the Italian confessed.

(Quotes R/T ATP Tour)

