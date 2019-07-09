Roger Federer reaches 17th Wimbledon quarter-finals after annihilating Matteo Berrettini

Roger Federer defeated Matteo Berrettini in three sets to reach his Wimbledon quarter-final. This was Federer’s 351st Singles victory at Grand Slam, most by any active player.

Federer took an early lead in the opening set and closed it in his favour without too much trouble. Berrettini tried to resist the 8-time champion but could only manage to win one game.

He then went on to take the first lead in the second set. Following that, Federer crawled back to win an important hold. Soon after that, Federer managed to take the lead for the first time in the second set.

His forehand shots were too-fast paced for Berrettini to decipher and return them in due time. But he did hit back with equally fast returns and added topspin to them. This tactic helped the 23-year-old Italian in stealing a few points.

Federer, however, quickly took back the command of the set by winning the next few games and took a 2-set lead in the match. Following the second set, Berrettini walked off the court to take some time alone and cool off his head. He returned with more positive energy before the third set commenced.

Federer took the first lead in the final set and sealed the fate of the match. During the final set, Berrettini slipped and mossed one of his returns that gave Federer an important. The 23-year-old then resorted to lying on the ground and protesting against the storm that had struck him.

This will be the 17th time Roger Federer will play in Wimbledon 2019 quarter-finals. He has never lost a fourth-round match in Wimbledon history and he kept his record intact. This was also Federer’s 99th win in Wimbledon history!

Result — Roger Federer defeats Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-2, 6-2