Wimbledon 2019: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic cruises past Ugo Humbert to reach quarter-finals

On day 7 of Wimbledon 2019, Novak Djokovic defeated Ugo Humbert in three straight sets to book a spot in quarter-finals. The defending champion relied on his impeccable service game to pick an easy win at the Centre Court.

Novak Djokovic started the match at a brilliant note. He took the first lead in the opening set and turned it into a 6-3 to kickstart the match. World No. 1 was quite dominant and Humbert did not have too many windows to fight back.

In the second set, Humbert started to steal points with clever shots. He played well for his maiden run at Wimbledon and went to take the first lead in set 2.

Djokovic quickly caught up and once again took command in the second set. By this time he had started employing brilliant service games to gain points. He placed his elbow strategically to direct the balls to different parts of the opponent’s court.

Wimbledon top seed used a service game to bag the lead once again the third set. However, this time the 21-year-old Frenchman managed to take lead and showed the potential to survive in the match.

But that did not last for long…

Djokovic soon fought back to take lead in the third set. He then won three games in a row to seal his spot in the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

This was the first time when Hubert qualified for the Wimbledon main draw. He played well and showed potential but has a lot more work to do before he can beat the top-seeded players.

Result; Novak Djokovic defeats Ugo Hubert 6-3, 6-2, 6-3