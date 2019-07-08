Wimbledon 2019: Simona Halep knocks out Cori Gauff to reach quarter-finals

15-year-old Cori Gauff crashed out of Wimbledon 2019 after suffering defeat against former World No. 1 Simona Halep. Gauff, who won many hearts with her brilliant performance in the tournament so far, made history by becoming the youngest to qualify for the Wimbledon main draw.

Owing to Gauff’s performance in the last week, it was expected that the American teen will reach the final stages of the tournament. However, those hopes were brutally ended by Halep who was dominant as ever in today’s match.

Halep won the first set in an extremely easy fashion. She was quick to take lead before Gauff could manage to win a game or two. Despite several attempts at fighting back, the promising teenager could not help but succumb to the challenge in the shape of 27-year-old Romanian.

Gauff tried to make a comeback in the second, hoping to replicate her success from the previous round. But Halep had picked a comfortable lead even before the Gauff could find a window to fight back.

Halep sealed the set in a similar manner and sealed her spot in Wimbledon 2019 quarter-finals.

Result — Simona Halep defeats Cori Gauff 6-3, 6-3